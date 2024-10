The EURUSD sellers are making a play in the US session with the price moving below the low from last week at 1.08103. The price has moved to a low of 1.0800, bounced back to 1.08148 but is back down to 1.0806. Buyers and seller battle.

If the sellers play to the downside is for real, the next target comes in at 1.08767.

Yesterday the market opened near its 200-day moving average and broken 61.8% retracement near 1.0874, and found willing sellers.