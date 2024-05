As May 29th comes to a close, the EURUSD is trading to new lows and testing the lows that have confined the pair over the last 2-3 trading weeks. THe price is also back below the 100-day MA at 1.08099. Staying below is more bearish. Moving above - and then the 100 bar MA on the 4-hour chart - would likely disappoint the sellers on the break lower.