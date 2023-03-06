The price in the early US trading has reached a new intraday high at 1.06557. There is a downslope in trendline connecting swing highs from February 14 and last Wednesday just above that level at 1.0660.
Get above that 1.0660 level, and a swing high level near 1.06685, and the door opens a bit more for the buyers.
On the topside, the high price from last Wednesday reached 1.06908. That would be the next target to get to and through. Above that and the start of another swing area comes in at 1.0707. The 38.2% retracement of the move down from the February high comes in at 1.07229.
All those levels would be in play on further upside momentum (USD selling).
If resistance can hold against the topside trendline now, the 100 hour moving average, followed by the 200 hour moving average at 1.0608 are back in play. Move below those levels and an upward sloping trendline comes in near the natural support level of 1.0600.