EURUSD moves above its 100 week moving average

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, be The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, be Read this Term is experiencing an upswing today, reaching its highest level since February 2 and currently trading at 1.0964. This surge has pushed the currency pair beyond the 50% midpoint of the downward move from the 2020 high, situated at 1.0947, and above the falling 100-week moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term at 1.09586. The last time the price closed above its 100-week moving average was during the week of October 17, 2021.

The next significant target for the EURUSD lies at the February high of 1.10317. Back then, the 100-week moving average stood at 1.1070, but the falling average now offers a more accessible hurdle.

The key long-term technical level and area will be crucial for maintaining a bullish stance from a technical perspective. If the price remains above 1.0947 (the 50% mark) and continues to distance itself from the higher 100-day moving average, the bullish bias is likely to strengthen. However, if it falls below these levels, buyers may grow increasingly nervous due to failed breakouts.