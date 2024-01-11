USD

The Fed left interest rates unchanged as expected at the last meeting with a shift in the statement that indicated the end of the tightening cycle.

The Summary of Economic Projections showed a downward revision to Growth and Core PCE in 2024 while the Unemployment Rate was left unchanged. Moreover, the Dot Plot was revised to show three rate cuts in 2024 compared to just two in the last projection.

Fed Chair Powell didn't push back against the strong dovish pricing and even said that they are focused on not making the mistake of holding rates high for too long.

The latest US PCE missed expectations across the board with the Core 6-month annualised rate falling below the Fed’s target at 1.9%.

The NFP report beat expectations although there was more weakness under the hood.

The latest ISM Manufacturing PMI beat expectations, while the ISM Services PMI missed by a big margin.

The hawkish Fed members have been leaning on a more neutral side lately.

The market expects the Fed to start cutting rates in Q1 2024.

EUR

The ECB left interest rates unchanged as expected at the last meeting maintaining the usual data dependent language.

President Lagarde highlighted once again that the risks to the economy are skewed to the downside and that they did not discuss rate cuts, which was a pushback against the aggressive market’s rate cut pricing.

The recent Eurozone CPI missed expectations with the disinflationary process remaining intact.

The labour market remains historically tight with the unemployment rate hovering at cycle lows.

The Eurozone PMIs missed expectations across the board with both the Manufacturing and Services sectors falling further into contraction.

The ECB members continue to repeat that they are done with the tightening cycle and they are now debating when to start cutting rates.

The market expects the ECB to start cutting rates in Q2 2024.

EURUSD Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

EURUSD Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that EURUSD recently bounced on the key trendline around the 1.09 handle where we had also the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level for confluence. This is where the buyers stepped in with a defined risk below the trendline to position for a rally into new highs. The sellers, on the other hand, will need the price to break below the trendline to invalidate the bullish setup and position for a drop into the 1.07 handle.

EURUSD Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

EURUSD 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that the pair got stuck in a consolidation between the 1.09 support and the 1.10 resistance. The market might be waiting for the US CPI data before deciding where to go next. The current setup though, gives us two possible scenarios:

A break to the upside should lead to a rally into a new high.

A break to the downside is likely to trigger a selloff into the 1.07 handle.

EURUSD Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

EURUSD 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see more closely the current price action with the pair bouncing around. There’s nothing to do here other than waiting for the US CPI report and the trading setups to guide the way.

Upcoming Events

Today we get the latest US CPI report and the US Jobless Claims figures, while tomorrow we conclude the week with the US PPI data.