US:

The Fed hiked by 25 bps as expected and kept everything unchanged.

Fed Chair Powell reaffirmed their data dependency and kept all the options on the table.

The US economic data keeps on surprising to the upside, but inflation expectations and CPI readings continue to show disinflation with the last two Core CPI M/M figures coming in at 0.16%.

The US PMIs yesterday missed expectations across the board and brought down Treasury yields weakening the US Dollar.

At the moment, the market doesn’t expect another hike from the Fed, but the next NFP and CPI data will be crucial to confirm or change this view.

EU:

The ECB hiked by 25 bps and changed a line in the statement that leant more on the dovish side.

President Lagarde didn’t hint to what we can expect next and, in line with the Fed, just reaffirmed their data dependency and kept all the options on the table.

The data for the Eurozone has been consistently missing expectations, but the recent inflation and employment reports remained strong.

The Eurozone PMIs missed expectations across the board with the Services sector plunging in contraction.

The market is now expecting the ECB to remain on hold in September.

EURUSD Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

EURUSD Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that the EURUSD selloff is losing momentum although the bias remains bearish given the lower lows and lower highs and the moving averages being crossed to the downside. We can see that the price is currently bouncing on a previous swing low level and we might see a bigger pullback into the downward trendline where we will also find the red 21 moving average for confluence.

EURUSD Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

EURUSD 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that the price has been diverging with the MACD for a while. This is generally a sign of weakening momentum often followed by pullbacks or reversals. In this case, we might see the price pulling back into the trendline where we can also find the Fibonacci retracement levels for confluence. This is where the sellers are likely to pile in with a defined risk above the trendline and target a break below the 1.08 handle. The buyers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking above the trendline to confirm the reversal and target new highs.

EURUSD Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

EURUSD 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that we have a minor resistance zone around the 1.0875 level that should act as a barometer for the sentiment. In fact, a break above it should give the buyers more room to extend the rally into the trendline. Vice versa, as long as the price stays below the level we should see the sellers piling in at every pullback.

Upcoming Events

Today we have the US Jobless Claims, and the market will want to see if the labour market remains strong or starts to show signs of weakness. Strong readings should keep the hawkish expectations steady and support the US Dollar, while weak data should see a weaker greenback in the short term as the market would lean even more on the dovish side. Tomorrow we will hear from Fed Chair Powell who is expected to just repeat their data dependency and keep all the options on the table.