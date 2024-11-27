Fundamental Overview

The US Dollar remains the strongest currency but overall, we haven’t got much action in the past couple of weeks due to the lack of key catalysts and the market’s pricing remaining largely unchanged around roughly three rate cuts by the end of 2025 despite a series of strong US data.

This might be a signal that we are bottoming out here and we could see a correction to the downside in the US Dollar. This should translate in a higher EUR/USD exchange rate.

On the EUR side, the probabilities for a 50 bps cut in December rose to 63% from 26% last Friday due to the weak Eurozone PMIs.

That might have been an overreaction as the market pared back those expectations this week. This morning we saw the probabilities strengthening for a 25 bps cut in December after ECB’s Schnabel said that she sees limited room for further rate cuts.

EURUSD Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

EURUSD Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that EURUSD erased all the losses from the Eurozone PMIs and it’s now trading around the key 1.05 handle again. The buyers will likely pile in around these levels to position for a pullback into the major upward trendline around the 1.07 handle. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price falling back below the 1.05 handle to increase the bearish bets into new lows.

EURUSD Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

EURUSD 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that we had a minor downward trendline defining the bearish momentum on this timeframe. The price broke above the trendline and the 1.05 handle this week which should give the buyers more conviction for a move to the major trendline where we can also find the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level for confluence.

EURUSD Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

EURUSD 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that we have a minor resistance zone around the 1.0540 level where the price got rejected from several times in the past days. This is where the sellers keep on stepping in to target new lows. The buyers, on the other hand, will need the price to break higher to start targeting new highs. The red lines define the average daily range for today.

Upcoming Catalysts

Today we get the US PCE report and the latest US Jobless Claims figures. Tomorrow, we have the German inflation data, while on Friday we conclude the week with the Eurozone Flash CPI.