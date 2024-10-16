Fundamental Overview

The bullish momentum in the US Dollar seems to be waning despite the recent higher-than-expected US CPI and PPI reports. One caveat is that the market has now priced out the aggressive rate cuts expectations and it’s almost perfectly in line with the Fed’s projections.

Therefore, we will likely need more strong US data to see the market pricing in an earlier pause in the Fed’s easing cycle and give the US Dollar a further boost. The next big risk events will be in November when we get the October data, the FOMC policy decision and the US election.

On the EUR side, tomorrow we have the ECB rate decision where the central bank is expected to cut by 25 bps. The market then sees another 25 bps cut in December and four more in 2025.

EURUSD Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

EURUSD Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that EURUSD extended the drop further although the momentum seems to be slowing. From a risk management perspective, the sellers will have a better risk to reward setup around the 1.10 handle where they will also find 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level for confluence. The buyers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking above the 1.10 handle to start targeting the 1.12 handle next.

EURUSD Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

EURUSD 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that we have a downward trendline defining the current bearish momentum. The sellers will likely keep on leaning on the trendline to position for new lows, while the buyers will look for a break higher to pile in for a rally into the 1.10 resistance.

EURUSD Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

EURUSD 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, there’s not much more we can add although aggressive buyers will likely pile in on a break above the most recent lower high at 1.0895. The red lines define the average daily range for today.

Upcoming Catalysts

Tomorrow we have the ECB Rate Decision, the US Retail Sales and the US Jobless Claims data.