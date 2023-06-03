Greg Michalowski of Forexlive.com takes a deep into the technicals defining the bias, risk and key targets for the EURUSD heading into the new trading week starting June 5, 2023. In the report, he looks at the daily chart and then drills into the hourly chart.

Get your week started on the right foot by understanding what levels are key and in play for the EURUSD