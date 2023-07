The EURUSD is trading to a new session and 2023 high and in the process is extended to yet another target between 1.1094 and 1.11346. The high prices traded up to 1.1120 so far. A move above would have traders targeting 1.1184 followed by the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the January 2021 high. That level comes in at 1.1274