EURUSD tests the next key target area

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term is continuing its move to the upside and has extended to the 50%/swing area between 0.9805 to 0.9816. The price is trading right at that area at 0.9815 as I type.

A move above would open the door for further upside momentum. Key technical level/area.

What would hurt the bullish bias here today in the short-term. The high prices on Thursday and Friday intraday reached 0.9798, 0.98056 and 0.9808. Move back below those levels given the importance of the topside resistance, could disappoint the buyers looking for the break to the upper half of the October trading range, and lead to a rotation back toward the 38.2% at 0.9771

Buyers are making a play, but they are running into the key resistance target