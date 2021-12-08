The EURUSD is testing the high from US jobs day

The has continued the run to the upside and is now testing Friday's US jobs report high at 1.13332.

As outlined in a earlier post, the price moved back above the 200 hour moving average with more momentum in the early New York session and also the 50% midpoint. Stay above those moving averages would keep the buyers in charge. That is what happened and the buying has continued into the London fixing (at 1600 GMT).

What now?

Close support might be near the 1.1322 level which is the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the high from last week.

Conversely traders looking for more run to the upside, could use the 50% midpoint or the 200 hour moving average as a risk defining level.

On the topside the swing highs from last week at 1.13469, and .13589, and the high at 1.13822 would be the next targets.

