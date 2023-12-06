EURUSD is testing the low of a cluster of support

The EURUSD is back down testing a cluster of support including its:

100-day moving average at 1.0770,

Rising 200-bar moving average on the 4-hour chart at 1.07644, and

50% midpoint of the November trading range at 1.0766.

The low of a swing area between 1.0768 and 1.0781 is also been tested.

Buyers and sellers have a choice here.

Buy against the low of the area at 1.07644 with a stop on a break below the level,

or

Sell on a break below 1.07644 (or hold shorts from above and look for a break below).

Decision time for both buyers and sellers. Break lower increase of various bias or hold support and bounce back to the upside once again.