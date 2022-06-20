EURUSD trades above and below its 200 hour moving average

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. is higher on the day, moving off an Asian session low at 1.04733. The high price extended to 1.05454 in the European morning session.

Looking at the hourly chart, the price move to the upside was able to extend above its 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart above currently at 1.05252). There has been ups and downs through that moving average level as traders decide which way to push. The last hourly bar has seen the price move back above the 200 hour moving average line, tilting the bias a little more to the upside once again. However, with a number of other hourly bars above that have failed, staying above is still key.

On the topside, a move above the high for the day at 1.05454 would have traders looking toward the 50% midpoint of the June trading range, and give the buyers some comfort/confidence. That level comes in at 1.05658.

Last week, the price extended above the 200 hour moving average and 50% retracement on its way to a high of 1.06013. Getting back above the 50% retracement would open the door for a move toward that swing high level level.

On the downside, a move below 1.0500 would have traders looking back toward the 100 hour moving average 1.04733. Last Friday, the price dipped below the 100 hour moving average to a low of 1.04433, but could not sustain momentum and rotated back to the upside.

Overall, the market is trying to decide whether to tilt more to a positive bias or negative bias with the 200 hour moving average as the barometer. However with the US on holiday, the market has been a bit reluctant to make commitment (or so it seems at the moment) despite the more bullish price action today.