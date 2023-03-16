EURUSD traders range levels

The European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by 50 basis points, an outcome the market had assigned a 37% probability just before the announcement. As a result, the EUR/USD initially climbed but encountered resistance near the 1.0612 area, which was identified as a modest resistance target (see previous post). The upward momentum then subsided, causing the price to reverse and test its 100-day moving average of 1.0554 (lower blue step line on the chart above). The low price dipped just below this level at 1.0550 before bouncing back.

Amid these fluctuations, a key swing area remains between at 1.0573 to 1.0585. Currently, the price is hovering within this range as the market reacts to post-decision volatility. Traders await the next shove (likely helped by something Lagarde says).

Key levels remain the same:

ON the topside, the 1.0612 and then the 200 hour MA at 1.06329 will be targeted

On the downside, moving below the 100 day moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term

Market participants now await ECB President Christine Lagarde's press conference (starting at 9:45 AM ET), during which she will address questions from journalists. As a result, traders should anticipate heightened volatility throughout this event.