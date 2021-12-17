EURUSD falls to new session lows

The EURUSD has moved to a new session low after the test of the 100/200 hour MAs was broken and led to even more selling. The price has now fallen to a swing area to 1.12595 and 1.12658. A move below that area would next target the 1.1253 level. Below that level and we start to get into the extremes which extend down to 1.1226 to 1.12331.

What would now hurt the bearish bias?

Getting back above the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the November 30 high at 1.12825 and then the aforementioned 100 and 200 hour moving averages would be bullish shifts.