EURUSD moves to a new session hi

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, be is moving to a new session high as US yields tumble on financial institution concerns. The two year yield is now down to -24 basis points at 4.659%. The high-yield Yield A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as this week reach 5.085%.

For the EURUSD, the payer is moving up to test a key swing area between 1.0653 and 1.06685 (see red numbered circles). A move above that level would have traders targeting the highs from early this weekend last week between 1.06920 and 1.0694.

Helping the bullish bias was the corrective move to the downside after the better-than-expected jobs report found support buyers ahead of the 50% midpoint and the 200 hour moving average near 1.06086 (see earlier video outlining this level as a key barometer). Staying above that level gave the buyers the go-ahead to push back to the upside from a technical perspective.

US stocks are now open with the major indices down -0.30% to -0.60%.