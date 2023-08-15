Retail sales in the US came in better-than-expected. That's just one piece of the puzzle today. China lowered rates unexpectedly as overall growth and especially real estate is slow and troubling. US growth seems to be pretty good, but concerns are also high. Rates in the US are higher but coming off their highs. The 10 year yield moved up to 4.27% but is now trading around 4.2%. US stocks are lower. Retail sales came in better-than-expected. Empire manufacturing survey came in weaker.

In this video I take a look at the EURUSD from a technical perspective. What levels are key to the bias. Watching the 100 day moving average 1.09309 mostly.