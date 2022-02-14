EURUSD tests the top of the swing area and stalls

The EURUSD moved down to a low of 1.1279 on the headline news/rumours/sarcasm....whatever.

The low reached 1.12791 which was right at the highs for the swing area between 1.1263 and 1.1279 (see red numbered circles). A move below that swing is next downside target.

For sellers, looking for more (or looking for an invasion) the 50% midpoint at 1.13075 is close resistance.

Nasdaq stocks are back in positive territory after falling to a low of 13664.76, down -126.40 points or -0.92%. The S&P is still down by about -12 points after trading to as low as -53.75 points or -1.22%.