- Get the Technical Analysis Technical Analysis In financial trading, technical analysis refers to the method of studying the previous history and price movements of an instrument, such as foreign exchange, stocks, commodities, etc.Key determinants include an asset’s historical price action, chart patterns, volume, and other mathematical based visual tools, in order to predict future movements of that instrument. Traders who utilize various means of technical analysis are known by a variety of terms, such as technical traders, technical analysts, or technicians.The crux behind technical analysis is the notion that past performance of a financial asset is a potential evidence for future activity. Unlike fundamental analysis, technical analysis does not bother with the causes of price fluctuations; it only deals with its effects. Therefore, technical traders diligently observe historical charts of the instrument they’re interested in trading. By applying a number of techniques, technical analysis ultimately helps forecast how prices will act, sometimes in relation to time as well. There are a multitude of visual tools available for the technical trader, with the most popular of them included in all of the major broker platforms today. Understanding Technical AnalysisTechnical analysis itself consists of a number of different methods, which generally fall into two main categories – leading indicators or lagging indicators. Leading indicators refer to those charting tools which enable the trader to predict the movement of an asset before it actually occurs. Such leading techniques include Fibonacci, pivot points, trend lines, divergence and harmonic trading, and are popular with traders who prefer to trade reversals. Lagging indicators are those visual tools which enable a trader to take advantage of a strong trend, entering upon it whilst in formation; such tools include the MACD, the Awesome Oscillator, and moving averages. Technical traders don’t all use the same tools of course, and even a trader that uses a particular indicator. For example, the Stochastic Oscillator will probably use it in a different manner to another trader using the same indicator or set of indicators, making technical analysis extremely subjective. Having said that, there is merit to technical trading, and as unintuitive as it may seem, previous price patterns do appear time and time again.As an increasing number of traders seek specific market points, the probability of those points holding significance also increases. In financial trading, technical analysis refers to the method of studying the previous history and price movements of an instrument, such as foreign exchange, stocks, commodities, etc.Key determinants include an asset’s historical price action, chart patterns, volume, and other mathematical based visual tools, in order to predict future movements of that instrument. Traders who utilize various means of technical analysis are known by a variety of terms, such as technical traders, technical analysts, or technicians.The crux behind technical analysis is the notion that past performance of a financial asset is a potential evidence for future activity. Unlike fundamental analysis, technical analysis does not bother with the causes of price fluctuations; it only deals with its effects. Therefore, technical traders diligently observe historical charts of the instrument they’re interested in trading. By applying a number of techniques, technical analysis ultimately helps forecast how prices will act, sometimes in relation to time as well. There are a multitude of visual tools available for the technical trader, with the most popular of them included in all of the major broker platforms today. Understanding Technical AnalysisTechnical analysis itself consists of a number of different methods, which generally fall into two main categories – leading indicators or lagging indicators. Leading indicators refer to those charting tools which enable the trader to predict the movement of an asset before it actually occurs. Such leading techniques include Fibonacci, pivot points, trend lines, divergence and harmonic trading, and are popular with traders who prefer to trade reversals. Lagging indicators are those visual tools which enable a trader to take advantage of a strong trend, entering upon it whilst in formation; such tools include the MACD, the Awesome Oscillator, and moving averages. Technical traders don’t all use the same tools of course, and even a trader that uses a particular indicator. For example, the Stochastic Oscillator will probably use it in a different manner to another trader using the same indicator or set of indicators, making technical analysis extremely subjective. Having said that, there is merit to technical trading, and as unintuitive as it may seem, previous price patterns do appear time and time again.As an increasing number of traders seek specific market points, the probability of those points holding significance also increases. for FedEx Stock (FDX) in 2 minutes
- FDX is inside a potential bull flag. Bullish flag formations are effective continuation patterns in strong uptrends. The "pole" of the flag arises from a stock's vertical increase; the "flag" is from consolidation (when the stock trades in a range, typically sideways to slightly down, when applied to flags of a bull flag)
- More upside for FedEx stock and a reasonable time to scale in, meaning to buy shares as the price cools down. Best is to set your buy order ahead of time and wait for the order to fill.
- 1st entry price for FDX: $ 240.35
- 2nd entry price for FDX: $ 231.29
- 3rd entry price for FDX: $ 225.70
- Average entry price, if and when all of the above buy orders get filled, would be: $ 233.41
- Stop Loss (sell and exit the entire position): $ 193.95
- Take Profit Take Profit In financial trading, a “take profit” (TP) is an order made by the trader via their broker platform. More specifically, this order identifies the amount of profit at which a trader wants their current position to exit at, should the instrument happen to reach that level. The take profit is pre-determined either by setting the number of points or by setting the price at which the trade will automatically exit for a profit.A take profit order is should or is usually placed at the start of a trade, just after a trader has entered the market. Naturally, a take profit level can be above or below the entry price, depending on whether the trader is long or short. Using Take Profit Orders in ForexFor example, in currency trading, let’s assume that the EUR/USD is trading at 1.1200. If a trader anticipates the euro will gain strength against the dollar, they may buy EUR/USD. In such a scenario, the take profit target would be placed above 1.1220. How much above the entry price is up to the trader, which they will determine by the use of technical and/or fundamental analysis. If the trader feels the price should comfortably reach 1.1260, but are not convinced it will rise beyond that, they can place a TP of 40 pips on their forex broker platform. Once this TP is set, (known as a buy take profit order) if the price does reach 1.1260, it will automatically close out for a profit.Of note, the trader does not need to intervene, thereby freeing up time, especially since most individuals are unable or do not desire to keep a constant eye on the market. Likewise, if the trader held that the price would be going down, they could set a sell take profit order, which would be placed at a certain level below the entry price. In financial trading, a “take profit” (TP) is an order made by the trader via their broker platform. More specifically, this order identifies the amount of profit at which a trader wants their current position to exit at, should the instrument happen to reach that level. The take profit is pre-determined either by setting the number of points or by setting the price at which the trade will automatically exit for a profit.A take profit order is should or is usually placed at the start of a trade, just after a trader has entered the market. Naturally, a take profit level can be above or below the entry price, depending on whether the trader is long or short. Using Take Profit Orders in ForexFor example, in currency trading, let’s assume that the EUR/USD is trading at 1.1200. If a trader anticipates the euro will gain strength against the dollar, they may buy EUR/USD. In such a scenario, the take profit target would be placed above 1.1220. How much above the entry price is up to the trader, which they will determine by the use of technical and/or fundamental analysis. If the trader feels the price should comfortably reach 1.1260, but are not convinced it will rise beyond that, they can place a TP of 40 pips on their forex broker platform. Once this TP is set, (known as a buy take profit order) if the price does reach 1.1260, it will automatically close out for a profit.Of note, the trader does not need to intervene, thereby freeing up time, especially since most individuals are unable or do not desire to keep a constant eye on the market. Likewise, if the trader held that the price would be going down, they could set a sell take profit order, which would be placed at a certain level below the entry price. (partial or all, where you would exit the position with a profit): $ 312.16
- Watch the FDX stock technical analysis video below!
Buy or trade FDX at your own risk only. Visit ForexLive.com for upcoming stock technical analyses!
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW