IN this video Greg Michalowski from Forexlive, takes a look at the technicals driving the USDJPY pair in trading today.

On the topside, a downward sloping trend line stalled the rally. In the US session, the corrective move lower is finding some support near the 100/200 hour moving averages and the 38.2% retracement.

Levels are defined. Traders looking for the next shove.