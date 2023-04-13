The major European indices are all closing higher led by the France's CAC. That index closed at a new all-time record high for the third consecutive day. The gain today was over 1%.
A snapshot of the closing levels shows:
- German DAX +25.86 points or 0.16% at 15729.47
- Frances CAC +83.89 points or 1.13% at 7480.84
- UK's FTSE 100 +18.56 points or 0.24% at 7843.39
- Spain's Ibex +31.30 points or 0.34% at 9310.01
- Italy's FTSE MIB closed marginally lower by -0.01% at 27626.61 (down -2.73 points).
The German DAX close at the highest level since January 20, 2022. It's all-time high closing level came in at 16,271.75. The current price is 3.45% away from that all-time high level.