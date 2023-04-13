The major European indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are all closing higher led by the France's CAC. That index closed at a new all-time record high for the third consecutive day. The gain today was over 1%.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

German DAX +25.86 points or 0.16% at 15729.47

Frances CAC +83.89 points or 1.13% at 7480.84

UK's FTSE 100 +18.56 points or 0.24% at 7843.39

Spain's Ibex +31.30 points or 0.34% at 9310.01

Italy's FTSE MIB closed marginally lower by -0.01% at 27626.61 (down -2.73 points).

The German DAX close at the highest level since January 20, 2022. It's all-time high closing level came in at 16,271.75. The current price is 3.45% away from that all-time high level.