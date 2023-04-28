GBPJPY racing to the upside

The GBPJPY is surging in trading today after the Bank of Japan kept rates and policy unchanged.

Looking at the hourly chart, the price broke above a topside swing area near 167.96, and after breaking and then retesting the level, the price has stepped higher and higher and higher. The current price (as I type) is extending even higher to a new intraday high of 170.598. It would take a move below the 38.2/50% of the trend move higher today to worry the buyers in the short term (see yellow area in the chart above).

Taking a broader look at the daily chart, the price is moving toward the extremes seen in 2022. The high price last year reached 172.118. That high was the highest level going back to February 2016 (not shown on the chart below). Ahead of that extreme, the price is also testing a modest swing area between 170.09 and 170.588.

If traders want to pick a top before the extreme high, this area is it. However a move above, and I could see a race toward the high from last year (stops).

GBPJPY stretches toward high price from 2022

Meanwhile, the USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting Read this Term is trading to a new high, and in the process is moving closer to the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the 2022 high to the January 2023 low. That level comes in at 136.656. Above that is the 200 day moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term at 137.00. Looking at the daily chart, back in March the price moved above the 200 day moving average (see green line in the chart below), but could not close above that level. The USDJPY has not closed above its 200 day moving average since December 19, 2022.

KEY target for both buyers and sellers at least in the short term.

USDJPY moves closer to its 38.2% retracement and 200 day MA

Fundamentally, the Bank of Japan (BOJ)- with Ueda at the helm for his first meeting - maintained its monetary policy in April, keeping the short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and the 10-year JGB yield curve target. The bank made these decisions unanimously and did not change the policy settings. The BOJ has decided to conduct an examination of its monetary policy and tweaked its forward guidance, committing to additional easing steps if needed. The bank removed references to the COVID-19 pandemic and interest rate pledges from its forward guidance and will spend 1 to 1.5 years to review its monetary policy guidance. The market interpreted that timeline to mean the BOJ was on hold permanently.

Later Ueda tried to walk back his comments (or sway the markets interpretation) saying the BOJ could change policy including a normalization during the review process saying "we are not starting the review with the aim of normalizing, but it's not zero chance we begin normalizing during the review period." Nevertheless, the JPY continues to be hit by traders.