GBPJPY moves toward 100 hour MA

The GBPJPY has been correcting lower and is approaching the rising 100 hour MA at 166.738. Just below that level is the rising trend line.

Of note technically, is the last two tests of the 100 hour MA stalled the fall back on April 17 and April 18. That increases the levels importance going forward.

Will the buyers step in again on the dip?