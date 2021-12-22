GBPJPY is up testing the 100/200 day MA

The GBPJPY is up testing the 100/200 day MA. The 100 day moving average comes in at 152.39. The 200 day moving average comes in at 152.48.

Get above those levels would open the door for further upside momentum.

On the downside, the pair this month moved down to test the lows from September and August near the 149.00 area. The lows were ahead of the swing lows from March and July. On Monday, the low was higher than the previous swing low from December.

What next?

Getting above the 100/200 day MA is key for the buyers.

For sellers, this is the place to stick a toe in the water if you expect this move higher to be corrective.