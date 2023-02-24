GBPUSD corrects up to resistance target

The dip buyers against the 100/200 day moving averages in the GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity a Read this Term near 1.1930, have seen a bounce up to 1.1966. That took the price just above the top of a swing area between 1.19579 and 1.1964. Sellers are trying to stall the corrective bounce near that area.

If sellers are able to keep a lid on the pair here, a retest of the key 100/200 day moving averages is certainly not out of the question. Breaking below would open the door for the downside momentum with the low price from last week at 1.19142 as the next target.

Conversely buyers would like to see the price get ABOVE the 1.1964 level - and stay above. On a break higher, buyers would look toward the 1.19887 low of the higher swing area. That swing area came between 1.19887 and 1.20102 (see chart above). Move below that level and the January (year) low would be targeted at 1.1840.