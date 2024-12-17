In

The GBPUSD started the NY session on a positive note, trading above both the 100-hour moving average (MA) and the 100-bar MA on the 4-hour chart (blue lines outlined on the price above).

US Morning Session: The price initially dipped but found support near the converging 100-bar MAs (hour and 4-hour chart) at 1.2686 , where buyers leaned in and pushed the pair higher.

The price initially dipped but found support near the converging 100-bar MAs (hour and 4-hour chart) at , where buyers leaned in and pushed the pair higher. Key Resistance Levels: The upward move reached a new daily high of 1.2728 , breaking above the 200-hour MA at 1.2719 and briefly entering a swing area between 1.2712 and 1.2722 . However, it fell short of the 200-bar MA on the 4-hour chart, currently at 1.27348 . Notably, the 200-bar MA was breached in previous weeks but failed to sustain the break, making this level a key hurdle for further bullish momentum.

Looking Ahead:

Fed Decision (Wednesday): The Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points , but the focus will be on the outlook for 2025, where policymakers are likely to signal less easing than previously anticipated.

Key Levels to Watch:

Support: The 100-hour MA and the 100-bar MA on the 4-hour chart at 1.2686 .

The pair may remain range-bound between these levels as markets await clarity from central bank decisions. A sustained break above 1.27348 is needed to increase the bullish bias.