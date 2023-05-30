GBPUSD breaks above its 200 hour moving average

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity a Read this Term is surging to the upside in trading today, and in the process has seen the price extend above its 200-hour moving average at 1.23905. The high price has reached up to 1.2446 so far. That level took the price of the pair, just above a swing area high at 1.24454, but fell just short of the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the May 10 high at 1.24493.

The price has backed off (seller's leaning against the 38.2% retracement) with the low price reaching 1.24175.

On the downside, for buyers looking for more corrective probing to the upside, it would take a move back below the 200-hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term at 1.23905.

Conversely, for the sellers against the 38.2% retracement, staying below that retracement level is the risk now.

Overall, the run to the upside today is strong in the short term, but if the buyers are to take more control getting and staying above the 38.2% retracement is still required. That is the minimum retracement that would show buyers willingness to take back more control from the sellers. Absent that, and it's just a plain-vanilla retracement in a trend-like move down since the high on May 10.