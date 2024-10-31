The GBPUSD has moved below the 1.2938 level. That level corresponded with a number of swing lows and highs going back to mid-July (see red numbered circles on the chart below). See earlier video HERE at 4:15 mark.

Last week the price fell below that level as well, but quickly snapped back higher.

Today we are seeing follow-through selling that has taken the price now below last week's low at 1.29064, and is down testing part at the 50% midpoint of the move up from the April 2024 low to the September 2024 high. That midpoint level comes in at 1.2866. The pairi is also within a swing area between 1.28449 and 1.28719.

This area should hold support if risk-focused buyers enter. If the price were to break below 1.28449, however, I would expect more selling with the 200-day at 1.28078 the next key target support level. The price has not traded below the 200-day moving average since May 14.

On a path higher from support, the low from last week at 1.29064 is close resistance followed by the 1.2938 level. I would not expect the price to move back above the 1.2938 level without a fight.

