The GBUSD is breaking higher today with the move above a swing area on the daily chart between 1.29496 and 1.3000. The price is trading above 1.3100 currently and looks toward a topside target area around 1.3135-40 up to 1.3185. Buyers are in control. The move higher this week, is the strongest since November 2022.

GBPUSD on the weekly chart is approaching a swing area