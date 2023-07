GBPUSD retraces all of the day's declines.

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity a Read this Term has now reached a new high for the day, fully erasing the decline from the Asian session high at 1.28408. The price just reached 1.28439. The highs from June and July at 1.2848 is the next target. Above that and the door opens th not much in the way of resistance until the March and April 2022 lows between 1.2971 to 1.2998 (call it 1.3000).

