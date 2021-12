The BoE hiked in a surprise move yesterday and the USD has been weak post the Fed. For today there is a definite buy bias from 1.3250 on the GBPUSD pair. It is a S1 support point and there is 1.2bln in option rolling off there at the NY cut as well as a cluster of EMA support from the 100 and 200. It would be reasonable to expect buyers on a test today.

