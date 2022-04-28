GBPUSD is down over 670 pips in six days

The GBPUSD has moved to yet another 2022 low, and to the lowest level since July 2020. The price just reached 1.24148, taking out the earlier low at 1.24204 reached just a few hours ago.

Looking at the daily chart above, the move to the downside today has now cracked below the 61.8% retracement of the range since the March 2020 low (see post yesterday "GBPUSD looks toward the 61.8% retracement of the move up from the 2020 low").

That retracement level comes in at 1.24936. The low price yesterday stalled just ahead of that level before rebounding modestly into the close (closed at 1.25448). The retracement level is now close risk on the daily chart. Getting back above it is the minimum requirement to give buyers some hope from that medium-term perspective.

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. has been down for six consecutive days. Over that time period, the price moved from a high of 1.3089 to the low today of 1.24148 (so far). That's a trend move of 674 pips in six trading days. In the process, the pair moved below the 50% retracement level and swing area near 1.28788, another swing area between 1.2634 and 1.26737, and the 61.8% retracement level today at 1.24936.

Break. Break. Break.

Break. Break. Break.

Drilling to the 5 minute chart below, although the price has been trending to the downside, the buyers had their shots over the last couple of days to tried to take back some short-term control.

Of note today, is that the low price earlier today took out the low price from yesterday, but could not sustain momentum on the price move back above the 100/200 bar moving averages (blue and green lines in the chart below) near 1.2534. The intraday high price reached 1.25691, however, momentum died the price moved back below those moving averages.

The buyers turned to sellers once again and moved to new session lows.

Yesterday there were a few moves above the 200 bar moving average only to have the price action fail as well.

In a trend move, getting above those shorter-term moving averages - and staying above - are key. Trend moves can give countertrend traders some false hopes (like today's price action), but if they fail, there is a quick exit strategy. That is exit is simply on the failures.

REMEMBER....The countertrend traders in a trend move ALWAYS have to show that they have power and can keep power. Failures are not tolerated, and actually fuel the trend traders even more.

Sellers in the GBPUSD stay in control