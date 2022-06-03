GBPUSD breaks below 1.2524 support

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term has seen down, up and now back down price action since the US jobs report.

The price initially moved to the downside falling to a low of 1.25197 shortly after release of the jobs report. That took the price below a swing level at 1.2524, but only briefly before bouncing back to the upside.

That squeeze higher took the price back up to retest its 100 and 200 hour moving averages near 1.2575. Earlier today and yesterday, traders leaned against those moving averages and did a pretty good job of stalling the rallies. This rally was no exception. Buyers turned to sellers and the price has moved lower.

The 1.2524 level has now been broken and is now close resistance/risk. The 1.2500 is the next downside target followed by the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the May 13 low. That level comes in at 1.24705.

Yesterday, the price low was near that 38.2% retracement level before racing to the upside. On Wednesday, the price moved below that level but could not sustain momentum, quickly rebounded. Not being able to stay below the 38.2% retracement was a red flag for traders, and help to contribute to the upside momentum during yesterday's trade.

Having said that, the 100/200 hour moving average hold on the rally is also a red flag for traders and has contributed to the downside momentum.

What next?

With the 1.2524 level now broken, can the momentum take the price back down toward a retest of the 38.2% retracement area and give the sellers another opportunity to break the GBPUSD pair lower?

Stay below 1.2524 and that will be the path of least resistance.

PS The formation on the hourly chart looks head and shoulder-ish