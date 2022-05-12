GBPUSD falls to test a swing level from May 2020

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom’s currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as “cable” (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. That got within 5 pips of the next key swing low target on the daily chart above from May 22, 2020 at 1.21591. Looking at that chart, a move below that level would target the May 18 low next at 1.20705. That was the lowest level going back to March 2020 ( Brexit tumble). Boris Johnson was elected Prime Minister the following month, who was well-known as a headstrong Brexit supporter. His tenure has been met with controversy, having been complicated by the outbreak of Covid-19.While the United Kingdom was predicted to leave the EU by October 31st, 2019, the U.K. Parliament sought out a deadline extension that delayed voting on the new deal. Brexit Leaving More Questions Than AnswersWhile the United Kingdom is in a transition period following its departure from the EU, the country is still engaged in ongoing negotiations with the European Union regarding its trading relationship and nature of its formal exit.Terms of this trade agreement must be met by January 1st, 2021.Given lapses and delays, the UK has floated a “no-deal” Brexit and should this occur the consequences could result in a significant fallout of the British economy. Yesterday, the price moved down to test the swing lows from the end of June between 1.2260 and 1.2265. The price of the GBPUSD broke below that area in the late New York session yesterday, and closed below. The price has stayed below that area in trading so far today. The corrective high into early US morning session reached 1.22472. The current price trades at 1.2220.

It would take a move back above the 1.2260 – 1.2265 area to give the buyers some hope.

Drilling to the hourly chart below, the price action has seen a rebound in early New York trading with the high price reaching 1.2247, but sellers have pushed the price back down. In addition to getting above the 1.2260 – 1.2265 area, buyers would need to push the price back above the 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart below) currently at 1.23048 to give buyers some more hope.

Yesterday, the price trade above and below that 100 hour moving average level on CPI volatility flows, but the high price stalled near a higher swing high area between 1.2400 and 1.24107 (see red numbered circles in the chart below). The 200 hour moving average is near that area as well today, and would be a another target to get to and through if the buyers are to take more control going forward.

GBPUSD as work to do on further upside momentum