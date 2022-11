GBPUSD stalls against its 100 hour moving average

The GBPUSD is finding some sellers against its 100 hour moving average at 1.15618 (see blue line in the chart above). The level comes ahead of other resistance near the 1.15982 and 1.16205 area. A break above that level would target that extreme ahead of the high from last week at 1.16445. On the downside, traders will behind 1.1495 as support. There is a swing area between 1.14595 to 1.14951. Yesterday the price fell to the lower extreme and found support buyers.