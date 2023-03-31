The support holding at 1.2343 to 1.23603 indicates its increasing significance for future price movements. Should the price fall below this level, an upward-sloping channel trendline at 1.2333 and the 38.2% retracement of the rise from the March 24 low would come into focus. Move below and selling should intensified
On the top side today, the highest price today tested the upper boundary of the channel trendline, and encountered selling pressure.
Although the overall trend this week has been upward, the GBPUSD pair has exhibited fluctuations within the channel, making these key levels essential to monitor for potential shifts in price direction going forward and into next week.