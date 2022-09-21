GBPUSD prevents back toward the recent lows near 1.1350 – 56

The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term moved to a new low going back to 1985 on the Fed hike, with the low reaching 1.12349. The price then snapped back higher and raced back to the swing lows from Friday, Monday and yesterday between 1.1350 - 1.13568. The high price reached 1.13564 on the rebound between that swing area (see red numbered circles). Sellers leaned, the price has since moved back to the downside and currently trades at 1.1287.

Holding under that old floor (now a ceiling) will define the risk in the short-term. Stay below is more bearish. Move above and there could be more probing to the upside with the downward sloping trendline near 1.1377, and the falling 100 hour moving average near 1.14016 as the next targets to get to and through.

Remember also the 1.1404 – 1.1408 were swing lows from September 7 and going back to the March 2020 pandemic low. That area is also key for the bullish or bearish bias going forward.

For now, the holding of the 1.1350-568 area keeps the seller in control.