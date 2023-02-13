GBPUSD moved above the 200 day MA

As the trading day moves toward the close the GBPUSD is looking to close above the 200 hour MA (green line) currently at 1.21245. That is the bullish tilt. The not so bullish tilt is the price high stalled near the 38.2% and the swing low from January 13, near the 1.2149 area.

Going forward the 200 hour MA will be close support. Move below is more bearish.

Conversely, holding the 200 hour MA and moving above the 38.2%at 1.2146 and the swing low from January 13, at 1.2149, opens the door for more upside momentum.

Buyers making a play but there is more work to do if they want to continue the push higher in the new trading day.