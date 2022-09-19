GBPUSD reaches its 1st upside target area

The stocks in the US have a erased their declines and are trading in positive territory. US yields remain higher especially in the shorter end but the 30 year bond is now at near unchanged on the day.

The higher stocks have led to a move lower in the dollar.

For the GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term, technically, the low price today fell short of the low price on Friday. Recall from my early video (go to 4:12 on that video), and video over the weekend (go to 5:12 on that video to see the GBPUSD analysis), the GBPUSD move to the lowest level since 1985 on Friday to 1.13496. Today the low price could only reach 1.13543. Buyers against the low from Friday leaned on hopes of a rebound. That is happening.

The price in the last hour has seen advancement into the 1st target resistance area. That level comes between 1.1404 and 1.14131. Looking at the hourly chart above, the 1.14042 level was the swing low going back to September 7. Not shown is the 2020 low price which came in at 1.1408. The 1.1413 level represents some other swing levels going back to September 7.

Getting above that area (1.1404 to 1.1413) would have traders targeting the 38.2% retracement of the move down from last Wednesday's high at 1.1441. That retracement level also corresponds with swing levels (see blue numbered circles) between 1.1442 and 1.14499. The 100 hour moving average at 1.14764 is another key upside target that would need to be broken if the buyers are to start to take more control away from the sellers.

Sellers had their shot to take out the low from Friday. Buyers leaned. The ball remains in the buyers court to get above the aforementioned resistance up to 1.1413 and stay above that level. That would be step 1. Getting above the other swing area up to 1.14499 would be step 2 followed by the 100 hour moving average (which is declining and currently at 1.14764).

Conversely not being able to get above those levels makes the bounce off the low just a modest dead cat bounce. That would keep the sellers still in firm control and the trend lower intact.

Looking at the weekly chart the price low last week tested the declining trend line and found buyers. That trend line represents a downside target to get to and through (it is lower this week at 1.1326 this week).

Going back to 2020, the low from the March 22 week reched 1.14454. That dovetails roughly with the 1.14499 level on the hourly chart increasing that areas importance on more upside momentum today/this week. Be aware.

GBPUSD on the weekly chart