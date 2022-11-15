The GBPUSD has seen a dip back into a swing area between 1.1865 to 1.1900. The corrective low on the 4 hour chart above reached 1.1878.
The high price today extended up to 1.30283. That got within 22 pips of the 50% midpoint of the trading year at 1.20499. Close enough?
The GBPUSD pair has been on a run to the upside in November, moving about 880 pips from the November 4 low (7 trading days). So, it not all that surprising there was some cause for pause ahead of the 50% midpoint for the trading year.
What next?
Hold support and the buyers can make another run to the midpoint.
Break support and the pair can see a further corrective move toward 1.1717 to 1.1788 swing area.