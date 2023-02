GBPUSD moves back toward 100 hour MA

The GBPUSD is moving back toward the falling 100 hour MA at 1.20919. The pair in the late London morning/early US session skimmed against the MA level but could not gather any upside momentum.

It would take a move above that level - and stay above - to increase the bullish bias in the short term. Absent that and the downside is still the bias direction and sellers remain in control.