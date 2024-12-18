The GBPUSD moved lower - USD higher - on the Fed decision and in the process move below a swing area between 1.26598 and 1.2670. The 100 hour moving average at 1.26736 was also broken. That area is now topside resistance. Staying below is more bearish.
Resistance Levels:
- Swing Area: 1.26598 - 1.2670.
- 100-Hour Moving Average (MA): 1.26736.
- This area, now broken, acts as immediate topside resistance. Staying below reinforces the bearish bias.
Support Levels:
- Initial Support: Swing area between 1.2596 - 1.26147.
- This zone is critical due to its overlap with the 50% Fibonacci retracement on the daily chart, increasing its significance.
- Further Downside Targets:
- 1.2565: Key support level.
- 1.2523 and 1.2506: Swing lows from November.
- November Low: 1.24865.
Market Bias:
- Sellers are asserting control, pushing the price below the 100-hour MA and the swing area at 1.26598 - 1.2670.
- Bearish momentum remains dominant as long as the price holds below this resistance zone.
- A break below 1.2596 - 1.26147 could accelerate selling pressure toward deeper support levels.
Key Focus:
- Watch for price action at 1.26147, a critical level shared by both the hourly and daily charts.
- Failure to hold this level could lead to further declines toward 1.2565 and beyond.
- Buyers would need to reclaim the 1.26598 - 1.26736 area to neutralize the bearish bias and signal a potential reversal.