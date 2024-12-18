The GBPUSD moved lower - USD higher - on the Fed decision and in the process move below a swing area between 1.26598 and 1.2670. The 100 hour moving average at 1.26736 was also broken. That area is now topside resistance. Staying below is more bearish.

On the downside, the next target area comes against a swing area between 1.2596 and 1.26147.. A move below that level would then target 1.2565 followed by other swing lows going back to November at 1.2523, 1.2506, and the low from November at 1.24865.

Looking at the daily chart below, the 50% midpoint, also cuts across at 1.26147 increasing the levels importance on both the hourly chart and the daily chart.

Sellers are making a play below the 100 hour MA and the swing area between 1.26598 and 1.2670 with the next support area targeted starting with 1.26147.