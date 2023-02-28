GBPUSD falls back toward 100/200 hour MAs

After stalling near the high from last week, the buyers have turned to seller in the GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity a Read this Term. The price has retraced 38.2% of the move higher from the low yesterday. That low stalled near the low from February 17th.

So...this week's low stalled near the last swing low. This week's high stalled near the swing high.

What next?

If the selling can keep the pressure on below the 38.2%, the next targets include the 200 hour MA at 1.2032 and 100 hour MA at 1.20234. Earlier today, those MAs stalled the fall before bouncing higher.

Since the late Asian session on February 15 (see red circle 1), the price of the GBPUSD has moved from 1.21425, toward the low at 1.19215 (green circle one), back up to test the high (red circle 2), and back down to test the low (green circle 2). Finally, there has been one more move back up today (red circle 3).

With the ups and downs, it has allowed from the 100/200 hour MAs to converge near the middle of the range, indicative of a non trending market, awaiting the next break. Those MAs become mid range barometers for the bias between the extremes.