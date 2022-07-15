GBPUSD holds the 100 hour MA on the first test

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. moved to the lowest level since March 2020 yesterday, taking out the low from Tuesday at 1.1806 (which took out the low from last week at 1.1875). The price did bounce as dollar buying stalled and stocks coming off the lows.

Today, the price action has been up and down with the low from Tuesday doing a decent job of holding support. The low in early European session reached 1.18035 just below that level, and the post retail sales initial dip stalled at 1.18063. So there has been a floor being developed near 1.1806. That level will be key short-term barometer going forward.

The move to the upside just reached up to the 100 hour MA at 1.18679 (the high just reached 1.1869). Sellers leaned.

The Bullard comment that he now sees an end of year rate at 3.75 vs 3.5% has pushed the price back down further in the last few minutes. The price currently trades at 1.1836.

What now?

Getting above and staying above the 100 hour moving averages key for the shorter-term bias. So far that level is held keeping the sellers more control.

Getting above and staying above the 100 hour moving averages key for the shorter-term bias. So far that level is held keeping the sellers more control.

On the downside, the 1.1806 area is a short-term floor that if broken would increase the bearish bias and give the buyers additional cause for pause. With the current price trading at 1.1834, the price sits between those support and resistance levels and back within the up and down trading range that persisted before the last bump to the upside. However fundamentally, Bullard is helping to put a floor in for the USD. The EURUSD has backed off. The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world's reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. has moved higher over the last few minutes..

Overall, the inability to get above the 100 hour moving average with any momentum keeps the sellers in control and with the strongest bias hand. Needless to say the price action from left to right is to the downside in the chart above. That means the buyers have to prove they can take control and win some of the battles. Yes holding 1.1806 was a small victory. However the 100 hour moving average hold is a win for the sellers.