GBPUSD falls to the 100 hour MA

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom’s currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity a The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom’s currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity a Read this Term has support near the 38.2% at 1.2495 and the natural support at 1.2500. The price moved below that target in the late US morning session as traders reacted to the better US data, and stretched down to the 100 hour MA (and below), but selling stalled and the price has returned toward 1.2500.

Last week on Thursday and Friday, the price moved up and down, but each of the falls bottomed just ahead of the rising 200 hour MA (green line). If the 100 hour MA is broken, the price will look toward the rising MA level currently at 1.24626.

Conversely move back above 1.2500 now and the dip buyers off the 100 hour MA would breathe easier (with more work to do), but absent that, and the sellers are still more in control with the chance for a retest of the 200 hour MA increasing.