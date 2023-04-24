GBPUSD traders try to stay above 100/200 hour MA

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom’s currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity a The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom’s currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity a Read this Term continues to experience a turbulent, up-and-down price action in the market. During the Asian session, the pair declined, reaching a low of 1.24099. This brought the price below its 100-hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term (blue line, currently at 1.24308), but it did not reach the swing area target between 1.2388 and 1.23974. The subsequent upward movement pushed the price back above both the 100 and 200-hour moving averages (200-hour moving average at 1.24413).

Since then, despite a few brief dips below the 100-hour moving average, the choppy price action persists, and the pair is now trading above both moving average levels. The next resistance area lies between 1.2471 and 1.24763, where trading activity stalled last Wednesday. A week earlier, the price found support at that level before climbing to April's trading high of 1.25462.

It's difficult to say that the GBPUSD pair has overcome the non-trending, up-and-down volatility seen in the last week's trading. The pair exhibited a narrow trading range of about 121 pips last week, marking the lowest range since November 2021. Today's trading range is a mere 49 pips, significantly below the 89-pip average from the last month of trading.