The GBPUSD has moved lower in trading today.

The early catalyst was getting below its 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart below). The price then moved down and below a swing area between 1.2386 and 1.2397. The 200 hour moving average is also near that area 1.23989 and is now close risk for sellers. Stay below 1.23989 (call it 1.2400), and the sellers are more in control.