GBPUSD trades above 1.2500

The USD just took a move to the downside. ON the move, the GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity a Read this Term spiked higher and is breaking above a swing area - and the 1.2500 level in the process. The swing area comes between 1.2495 and 1.2500. Admittedly yesterday the price also moved above that level only to quickly rotate back to the downside and head sharply lower.

As a result, traders will be watching that area for close support now. Stay above keeps the buyers in firm control.

On the topside, the hide from April 4 near 1.2525, and the high price from April 14 at 1.25462 are the next obvious targets. Those were the high prices for the trading year (going back to June 2022).