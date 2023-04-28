GBPUSD holds above 1.2500

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and tight spreads. The GBP/USD is stretching to the upside and in the process is taken closer to the high price from April 14 at 1.25462. That high is the highest level going back to June 2022. A break above would increase the bullish bias.

Looking at the hourly chart above, a swing area between 1.2495 and 1.2500 had been eyed this week. On Tuesday that price moved above but quickly rotated back to the downside. On Wednesday the price moved above and quickly moved to the downside. In the up-and-down model day yesterday, the price moved to the area and found willing sellers.

Today an Asian break also failed, and that's all the price move all back down to the 200 hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term (green line in the chart above. Yesterday the low price based against that level and today traders once again leaned against that level and pushed the price higher.

This time, the break above 1.2500 turned sellers to buyers. The clue was the holding of the level on the rotation to the downside before the most recent run higher.

Buyers are making a play, but can they get above the 2023 high at 1.25462? Key target for both buyers and sellers looking for a level to lean against.

On the downside close support at 1.2524 and then the 1.2500 area again. Traders looking for more upside, in this pair would not want to see the price move below that level (area - down to 1.2495) going forward.

PS. The next upside target from the daily chart on a break to new highs comes between 1.25987 and 1.2665 (see red numbered circles on the chart below). A move above that level would target a 61.8% retracement 1.27605.

GBPUSD on the daily chart would target 1.2600 to 1.2665

See earlier video where I speak to the GBPUSD.