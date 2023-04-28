Looking at the hourly chart above, a swing area between 1.2495 and 1.2500 had been eyed this week. On Tuesday that price moved above but quickly rotated back to the downside. On Wednesday the price moved above and quickly moved to the downside. In the up-and-down model day yesterday, the price moved to the area and found willing sellers.
This time, the break above 1.2500 turned sellers to buyers. The clue was the holding of the level on the rotation to the downside before the most recent run higher.
Buyers are making a play, but can they get above the 2023 high at 1.25462? Key target for both buyers and sellers looking for a level to lean against.
On the downside close support at 1.2524 and then the 1.2500 area again. Traders looking for more upside, in this pair would not want to see the price move below that level (area - down to 1.2495) going forward.
PS. The next upside target from the daily chart on a break to new highs comes between 1.25987 and 1.2665 (see red numbered circles on the chart below). A move above that level would target a 61.8% retracement 1.27605.